Central Alabama Community College opens Prattville campus

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - At Pratt’s Mill on Highway 14 in Prattville, Central Alabama Community College president Dr. Susan Burrow cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially opened the new campus for CACC, writing a new chapter in its 55-year history.
“We will add staff to this location as the size grows," said Burrow.
The college is offering your basic courses at the Prattville campus, but that’s not the reason why the satellite campus was opened.
With Alabama being near full employment, Burrow saw an opportunity to help fill a need, a need to help students become more well-rounded as more and more employers look for skilled labor.
“What employers are looking for are skills to function as a team, to critically think, reason and apply logic," said Burrow.
And playing a vital role in that process is Brandy Mitchell, who teaches English at the college.
""Autauga County and surrounding areas as well as Montgomery County are heavily-recruiting industries," she said.
“And we have those issues in healthcare as well," said Burrow.
CACC reaches seven counties and Prattville is the college’s fourth campus away from its main school in Alex City. 45 students have enrolled so far with room for at least 500 more. Burrow hopes to expand down the road.
“We can start small and expand," she said.
Until then, the newest campus is up and running with an important assignment for the future.
“This is the just the beginning,” Burrow said.
The overall cost of starting the new campus in Prattville was around $500,000. Central Alabama Community College put in the bulk of the money with the rest coming from the city, county and state.
