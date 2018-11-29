CEO Polman to retire from consumer products giant Unilever

In this Thursday, May 18, 2017, file photo the Dutch CEO of Unilever Paul Polman gives a speech at the launch of the New Plastics Economy Innovation Prize at the Saatchi Gallery in London. The Anglo-Dutch company announced Polman's retirement by the end of 2018 early Thursday, the announcement comes months after Unilever, under pressure from shareholders, reversed a decision to consolidate its headquarters in Rotterdam. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) (AP)