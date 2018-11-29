Editorial: The Sound of Music

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Once again, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival has another winner on its hands and you will be the loser if you choose not to go see it.
The production of “The Sound of Music” runs now through Dec. 30. If you think you know the story…you might be right, but you can never imagine it as it is presented here in Montgomery. With dueling pianos providing the entire musical score and one main set with interchangeable props, you will feel like you are in Austria and a true part of the Von Tropp Family. The acting is spectacular, from the lead playing Maria to those playing Captain Von Tropp, Reverend Mother, the entire cast of nuns and, of course, the children. The young lady playing Liesel has a voice of an angel and the children together are delightful.
Apparently, there are laws preventing one from taking child actors home so don’t try, but you will want to take little Gretel as she is absolutely adorable and a scene stealer. This a play every family needs to go to, so if you don’t have a family, find friends and go anyway. You will be thrilled you went, and you will be humming tunes from the production for days to come.
Get your tickets now before its too late.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.