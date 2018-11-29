The Latest: Thunderstorm dumped 1½ inches in an hour

Mud and debris has flowed onto Kanan-Dume Road in an area burned by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Bands of heavy rain are moving across Southern California, raising concerns about mudslides in areas scorched by wildfires. Coastal health authorities are urging people to stay away from beach water, which may contain bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards due to runoff. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (Reed Saxon)