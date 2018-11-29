Lee County Commission supports I-85 upgrades on bridges

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Commission is in full support of the Alabama Department of Transportation’s efforts to reconstruct bridges on Interstate 85 near exit 60.
“The highway department was approached by our diet in regards to sending a letter of support with an application they are filing with the federal highway administration for a competitive bridge bundling grant, and that involves bridges on Interstate 85 near exit 60 - both North and Southbound lanes - as well as the bridges over the railroad and the bridges on South Long Street that are right there all in conjunction with exit 60,” said Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee.
It was a unanimous decision for the Lee County Commission to support ALDOT’s effort to reconstruct the bridges, but it going to be a while before there’s news on the grant.
“The design is still a preliminary design, and it’s currently being finalized for grant submission,” said ALDOT Public Information Officer Brantley Kirk. “So, I don’t have any sort of finalized plans, current cost estimate or length of construction. We should know if ALDOT is awarded the grant no later than Spring of 2019.”
“The bridge replacement will include widening the bridges, so that a future date and time they would be able to accommodate three lanes in both directions, a six-lane interstate,” said Hardee. “They are also going to be looking specifically at the on and off ramps at the interstate for exit 60, trying to make them a little more safer and give them a little more time to transition on and off the interstate at that location.”
Officials say many accidents have happened near exit 60 and hopefully with this construction, that will make things safer for drivers.
Each commissioner favored ALDOT’s request, and Hardee has sent a letter of support to ALDOT to initiate the transportation department’s efforts to fund the reconstruction of the exit.
