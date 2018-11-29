Let the warmup begin

It’s close to freezing this morning, but many place are just north of that 32 degree number. We’re still bundling up heading out the door, but we’re waiting on a much warmer afternoon. High temperatures will spike into the lower 60s across the region with cloud cover on the increase. That’s a big change from the last few days, so you’ll notice the difference. Tomorrow’s highs inch closer to 70 degrees with a random shower possible. By Friday night into early Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will overspread the region. There’s plenty of wind shear and instability with this dynamic system, but we question whether these two key ingredients will overlap. We’ll maintain a low-end risk for a few stronger or even marginally severe storms, but this risk appears limited given the lack of proper ingredients syncing up. It’s a forecast worth paying attention to, however, as any changes in this thinking could increase the risk.