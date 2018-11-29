Montgomery man charged with robbing businesses at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection with three business robberies.
According to Captain Regina Duckett, Montgomery police officers took Rontavious Gaston, 25, into custody Wednesday and charged him with three counts of first-degree robbery. The business robberies happened:
- Nov. 23 at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue
- Nov. 23 at about 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard
- Nov. 25 at about 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard
Police say Gaston robbed each business at gunpoint, taking currency. There were no injuries.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.