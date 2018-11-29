Montgomery Zoo’s 2018 Christmas Lights Festival set to begin

By WSFA Staff | November 29, 2018 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 3:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Capital City’s zoo is about to be awash in bright lights as its annual Christmas Lights Festival starts.

Starting Thursday night, visitors to the Montgomery Zoo will be treated to dazzling Christmas displays that will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland. You can even visit with Santa, enjoy hot chocolate and munch on cookies!

The event runs nightly from Nov. 29- Dec. 2, Dec. 6-9, and 13-25 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Ticket information can be found on the zoo’s website HERE.

