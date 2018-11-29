PSG beats Liverpool 2-1 to get qualification back on track

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain showed its resilient side, beating Liverpool 2-1 Wednesday in a scrappy match to get its Champions League campaign back on track.
The win moves PSG up to second place in Group C and drops Liverpool down to third, turning the pressure onto Juergen Klopp's team heading into the last round of games.
Left back Juan Bernat and Neymar gave PSG a deserved 2-0 lead against a static Liverpool side, whose only attacks in the first half were predictable and slow forays down the right.
Liverpool was given a lifeline on the stroke of halftime when forward Saido Mane was clumsily tripped by Angel Di Maria and veteran midfielder James Milner coolly sent Gianluigi Buffon the wrong way from the penalty spot.
Liverpool had the better of the second half but failed to create clear scoring chances, with Mohamed Salah particularly ineffective and easily marked by burly center back Presnel Kimpembe.
In Group C's other match, Napoli beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at home. Napoli is one point ahead of PSG and three clear of Liverpool, leaving the three teams fighting to advance to the knockout stage.
Liverpool must beat Napoli at home on Dec. 11, while PSG travels to last-place Red Star.
