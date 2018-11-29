Reports: Suspect in Riverchase Galleria shooting caught in GA

Reports: Suspect in Riverchase Galleria shooting caught in GA
Shoppers run through Riverchase Galleria during a shooting on Thanksgiving night. (Source: WBRC Video)
By WBRC Staff | November 29, 2018 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 10:53 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have captured the person they believe fired that shots that injured two people and led to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr in the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.

Erron Brown, 20, was arrested in South Fulton, according to sources.

Emantic Bradford Jr. has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed by Hoover police during a shooting at Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook)
Emantic Bradford Jr. has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed by Hoover police during a shooting at Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook)

Hoover police say investigators believe that more than two individuals were involved in the initial altercation, including 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. of Hueytown. However, new evidence indicates that Bradford Jr. did not fire the shots that injured two people.

This story is developing.

Continuing Coverage:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.