Reports: Suspect in Riverchase Galleria shooting caught in GA

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have captured the person they believe fired that shots that injured two people and led to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr in the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.
Erron Brown, 20, was arrested in South Fulton, according to sources.
Hoover police say investigators believe that more than two individuals were involved in the initial altercation, including 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. of Hueytown. However, new evidence indicates that Bradford Jr. did not fire the shots that injured two people.
This story is developing.
