Trojans land 23 on All-Sun Belt list

TROY, AL (WSFA) - No, your eyes are not deceiving you; 23 of Troy’s players landed on the All-Sun Belt football team. Seven of those 23 made first team as it was announced Thursday from the league office.
The Trojans capped off a 9-3 season falling just short of hosting the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship game. They finished 7-1 in conference play and had won 13-straight conference games before last Saturday.
The Trojans have a shot at a third-consecutive 10-win season, unprecedented grounds for their D-I history.
Running back B.J. Smith, wide receiver Damion Willis, offensive lineman Kirk Kelley, nose tackle Trevon Sanders, bandit Hunter Reese, safety Cedarius Rookard and return specialist Marcus Jones represent the Trojans on first team.
Smith became the 10th rusher in Troy’s history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and ranks second in the league with 12 touchdowns. His 1,093 rushing yards and 91.1 rush yards per game lead the conference.
Willis ranks second in the conference with eight touchdown receptions despite missing the final two games of the regular season for Troy. He accrued 15 catches of 20-plus yards, 10 catches of 30-plus yards, and seven catches of 40-plus yards - all which led the conference. He also has a 200-plus yard receiving game to his name this year.
According to Troy Athletics, Kelley didn’t allow a sack in 560 snaps. Reese, the undisputed leader of the defense, made big play after big play for the Trojans this season, totaling 7.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and has recorded a tackle for loss in 20-straight games.
On second team members include offensive lineman Deontae Crumitie, linebacker Tron Folsom, kicker Tyler Sumpter and Marcus Jones as a cornerback.
Receiver Deondre Douglas, O-Linemen Tristan Crowder and J.L. Gaston, defensive ends Antione Barker and Jarvis Hayes, cornerback Blace Brown, spear Tyler Murray and Sumpter as a punter were named to the third team.
The list doesn’t end. Wideout Sidney Davis, safety Melvin Tyus, defensive tackle Marcus Webb and corner Terence Dunlap were honorable mention selections.
All Trojans named and unnamed helped keep the Trojans in the conversation for a Sun Belt title for the third year in a row. They now await their bowl destination to see where their run at a third-straight 10-win season will come.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.