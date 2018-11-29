Troy murder case bound over to grand jury

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A grand jury will now decide if a Mobile man should face murder charges in the death of Troy man.
According to court documents, the charges against 21-year-old Jeremyah Deunte Howell have been bound over to a grand jury.
According to police, officers were called to Troy Medical Center on Nov. 3 after a man, later identified as McClaney, was brought to the emergency and pronounced dead. A police investigation concluded an altercation involving McClaney, Tharion and Vincent Nye led to McClaney’s death.
Howell has also filed a motion for the court to consider modifying the conditions of his release. Documents state Howell, who is a Troy University student with no prior criminal history, has been unable to secure a way to make bond. They also state that he has sufficient ties to the community and is not a flight risk.
Howell remains in the Pike County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
