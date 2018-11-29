What’s next for Dothan City Schools after restructuring vote

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Now that Dothan City Schools has moved forward with plans to restructure the system, several buildings face an uncertain future.
Monday, Dothan School board leaders voted on a final restructuring plan for the 2019-2020 school year. The new plan downsizes the system, and means teachers and students will be shifted to other schools, and some buildings will no longer be needed.
Cloverdale Elementary, Grandview Elementary, Montana Magnet, and the school system’s central office on Dusy Street will close. Honeysuckle Middle School will become the new central office and Pre-K facility.
The city owns the majority of the buildings used by Dothan City Schools - and all the building on the chopping block. The system pays to keep the buildings operational. Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said they will begin working with the schools to first decide how they want to move forward with the properties they will keep.
“There are a couple things that will have to be considered - one, the schools they’ll continue to keep, what will be our arrangement with them?” said Saliba.
Options include having the city continue to own the buildings and the school system operate them, or deed the school system the properties.
There will also have to be conversations about what will happen to the buildings that will soon be vacant.
“Whatever makes that area feel like, ‘Hey, we just lost a school, but we’re about to gain a whatever,' that it feels positive and makes them feel better about having lost a school,” said Saliba.
He said they have already been approached about potential ideas to re-purpose the spaces.
Dothan City School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz agrees the opportunities are endless.
“We talked to the Housing Authority and things that they can do,” said Schmitz. “I think it’s an opportunity to take a blank sheet of paper and think how can we best serve this community.”
The school board and the city are still working on the timeline for when the school system will officially move out of certain buildings. Saliba said he doesn’t want to make a rush decision on what to do with the empty properties, but he’d like to take action sooner than later.
“We don’t want to hold buildings for a long period of time, because that generally costs us a lot of money. We don’t want to us our taxpayer money that way,” said Saliba.
Chairman Schmitz said during the December meeting, the community and board can expect more information about the timeline for implementing the restructuring plan.
Superintendent Dr. Edwards mentioned in a previous interview she’d like staff, students, and parents to know which school they will attend by February or March.
