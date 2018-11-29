Woman condemns Via Air costumer service after Orlando flight complications

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Jane Grant said she travels to Orlando at least once every year, so she was excited when she heard a direct flight would be offered out of Montgomery. She booked her first trip using the route for earlier this month.
“I booked my trip based on the available flights, and I had a wonderful experience coming out of Montgomery,” Grant said. “I even remember calling my daughter once I landed to tell her this might be my new way to get to Orlando, instead of driving seven or eight hours.”
Grant said she was sitting on the beach on the Tuesday before her scheduled Friday departure date when a representative from Via Air, the airline operating the direct flight, called to inform her that her flight home was cancelled.
“I was supposed to fly out on the 5th to come home," Grant said. “They called me on the 2nd and basically said my flight had been cancelled and was rescheduled for the 16th.”
Grant said she does not know how she would have been able to get home in a timely, cost-effective way had it not been for her home ties and daughter’s willingness to take off work to pick her up from Atlanta once her friends drove her there from Orlando . She said she was told the airline would refund her the cost of her return flight between five and seven business days.
“I waited, and I waited before I called,” Grant said. “The girl who answered was very nice, but she said she saw where I requested the refund. She said the guy I spoke with on that Friday indicated that I was to receive a refund, but he didn’t submit it.”
Grant said she doesn’t think she would have received her refund had she not pursued it because she was told the customer service representative never actually filed it.
“People don’t have the option,” Grant said. “People have families. People have children. You make an airline reservation, assuming you’re going to get to where your destination is. You pay your money; they confirm it. People don’t have the extra funds to be staying hotels or renting vehicles for 11 days.”
Don Bowman, director of planning and business development for Via Air, told WSFA 12 News it is not the airline’s policy to provide accommodations for cancelled flights outside of refunding the cost of the ticket.
“We Via Airlines values each of its guests and tries to offer a superb experience,” Bowman said. “At times we experience delays and cancellations. We try to accommodate our guests to the best of our ability and as expeditiously as possible. Like all carriers in our industry, we do not reimburse for-out-of pocket expenses related to cancellations.”
Bowman also attributed the 11 day gap for Grant’s re-booked flight to a lighter flight schedule for the airline at that time.
WSFA 12 News reviewed policies for American Airlines and Delta, the two other airlines that service the Montgomery Regional Airport. Delta’s online policy states, if the reason for the flight cancellation does not fall into one of the airline’s exclusions, passengers have the opportunity to receive hotel and ground transportation accommodations. WSFA 12 News spoke with a representative from American Airlines in addition to reviewing information online, and was told if the airline is responsible for the cancellation, customer service representatives “will likely” provide hotel accommodations and/or travel vouchers.
