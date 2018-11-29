Woman sought after domestic violence case turns to homicide

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A domestic violence investigation in Lee County has been upgraded to a homicide case, according to the sheriff’s office, after the victim died of his injuries early Thursday morning.
Lee County sheriff’s officials say 64-year-old Opelika resident Johnnie Lee Forte died at a Georgia hospital nearly two weeks after being shot multiple times at his home. The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Shakela Shanae Minnifield, Forte’s live-in girlfriend.
Investigators were already searching for Minnifield on a domestic violence assault charge when Forte died. Now, she’s wanted for murder.
The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. On Nov. 16. Deputies responded to the home in the 5400 Block of US Highway 29 North Opelika where they found Forte. He’d been shot multiple times while sitting in a chair in his living room before falling to the floor where he was found clinging to life.
First responders flew him to a Columbus hospital where he’d been undergoing treatment up until his death Thursday. Forte’s body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Forte and Minnifield had a previous altercation, according to court documents, that was reported on by WSFA 12 News in 2014. In that case, Forte was arrested and indicted for a domestic violence incident in which police said a 29-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Court documents identified the female victim as Minnifield. In 2016, Forte violated his parole and was committed to serve 30 days in the Lee County Jail.
Anyone with information on Minnifield’s location is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334.749.5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1.888 522.7847.
