4 women charged in Montgomery assault

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Four women are facing felony charges after Montgomery police say they assaulted another woman.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Queshion Munford, 26, Porsha Munford, 25, Tehite Stallworth, 39 and Joyden Woods, 26, are each charged with second-degree assault and burglary first degree.
The charges are related to an incident which happened on Nov. 19 around 8:30 p.m. A woman told officers the suspects broke into her residence, located in the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road. Once inside the home they assaulted her son’s girlfriend.
Duckett says the victim received non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
An investigation identified these four women as the suspects. All were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
The women were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $90,000 bond each.
