AdvancED to begin MPS’ accreditation monitoring review Monday

“Accredited under review means a team is going to coming in and monitoring you and looking for progress with the improvement priorities that were given to you,” said Harrison. “While they are accredited, they are accredited under review. Fully accredited means that there’s a five-year window and every five years there’s an engagement review. That’s what normally happens. When you host an engagement review or a special review and you’re accredited under review, that means a team is going to come back in and monitor your progress before they change your status.”