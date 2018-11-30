AdvancED to begin MPS’ accreditation monitoring review Monday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A team from AdvancED is scheduled to begin a three-day monitoring review of Montgomery Public Schools on Monday. According to AdvancED State Director Dr. Andre Harrison, the team team will be looking for progress and signs of continuous improvement for the six priorities AdvancED gave MPS in its special review report back in May.
“We’re looking for progress and continuous improvement,” said Harrison. “So, it’s a lot more than just checking boxes and putting something in a folder.”
When Harrison presented the 34-page report to the Montgomery County Board of Education, he also announced AdvancED’s decision to demote the system’s accreditation status to “under review.” Harrison confirmed that being “accredited under review” is different than a system being “fully accredited."
“Accredited under review means a team is going to coming in and monitoring you and looking for progress with the improvement priorities that were given to you,” said Harrison. “While they are accredited, they are accredited under review. Fully accredited means that there’s a five-year window and every five years there’s an engagement review. That’s what normally happens. When you host an engagement review or a special review and you’re accredited under review, that means a team is going to come back in and monitor your progress before they change your status.”
Harrison confirmed he has been in “constant” communication with MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.
He also expressed that MPS administration as well as state education officials, including State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey, have been receptive to AdvancED’s information and have “been working”.
Earlier this month, Moore spoke at a town hall meeting where she ensured parents she was confident about the upcoming monitoring review. She even used the word “cocky” to describe her confidence level about all of the progress the system has made.
The six improvement priorities AdvancED gave in its report are:
They align with the seven standards in which AdvancED stated MPS was in violation. Those standards are:
In total, there were 31 performance standards in the special review falling into three categories: learning capacity, leadership capacity and resource capacity. Of those 31 standards, AdvancED’s report showed MPS was only meeting expectations in one that was related to learning environment. MPS fell in the “emerging” category for 11 standards and in the “needs improvement” category for 19 standards.
“The facts are the facts,” said Harrison. “Those were the findings of the report. Now, we’re going to go back in and see how they’ve made progress.”
Harrison, like MPS leadership, has stated in multiple interviews, said that financial issues are easier to fix than student achievement issues.
“We’re looking at progress, and it would be unfair to Montgomery County to make an preliminary judgments without looking at what they have done,” said Harrison. “It’s going to be interesting for us to look at their efforts toward continuous improvement and looking at our learning domain and those 12 standards that key in on the impact of instruction.”
Those standards will also look at the professional development for teachers as well as methods and strategies to education students in effective, innovative ways.
Harrison said the evaluation will be able to detect if improvements they notice are sustainable.
“That is our number one goal,” Harrison said.
Harrison said there are a number of outcomes possible for the system, depending on the findings of the monitoring review.
If the AdvancED team determines all of the necessary improvements and progress has been made, Harrison said it’s likely MPS could move forward in scheduling a standard review for its accreditation renewal. If not, he said there are a number of options for how the system would be continuously monitored by AdvancED depending on the nature of the report.
The AdancED team will conduct its monitoring review from next Monday through next Wednesday. Harrison said the team will then take 30-45 days to create a report with its recommendation. He said, unlike the special review, their likely will not be an extensive presentation of the results. He said he will most likely send the information directly to the board, system and state leaders.
