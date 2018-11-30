AG’s office says Cannabidiol still illegal in clarification notice

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Attorney General’s office issued a public notice with guidance on the legality of cannabidiol (CBD) in Alabama.
The report released Nov. 20 said CBD products is still not legal to sell in Alabama. It noted that current law said it is illegal to sell ‘marijuana’ or ‘cannabis’, and continued to say marijuana extract cannabidiol, or CBD, is included.
This notice came after law enforcement, the public and district attorneys contacted the Attorney General’s office and Alabama District Attorneys Association asking whether it is legal or not.
“I’ve had people who have had family members who are very very ill asking me what’s the law. They wanted to use it,” said Barry Matson, the executive director for the Alabama District Attorneys Association.
Matson said there are convenient stores selling CBD products.
“We’ve seen recently a proliferation of CBD products across Alabama," said Matson. "Not just online but in convenient stores is the forms of vaping, cigarettes, oils, dabs and even gummy bears.”
In April of 2018 the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did a roundup of CBD products at stores in seven counties including Jefferson County. They hope this will spread the word out and deter businesses from selling it.
Matson believes the clarifications helped stop stores from selling the products.
“I’ve seen a couple of stores that don’t have it at least visible on the counter but some areas I’ve seen stores have eight or nine different products or variations of the CBD,” he said.
Some CBD product manufacturers have said their products are not illegal. Some claim the products do not include THC and use oil from industrial hemp. Industrial hemp is legal in Alabama.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.