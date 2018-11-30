FBI bringing over 1,000 jobs to Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The FBI is coming to the Rocket City in force.
Today, the bureau revealed more of its plan to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Redstone Arsenal, ultimately topping out at 4,500 employees in the Valley by 2021.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle thanked Senator Richard Shelby for doing the leg work in D-C, and says the FBI will fit right in.
“It brings some synergy there. When they’re doing explosive devices, they’re doing FBI work. They can work with MSIC, who is also a defense intelligence agency. They can work with Missile Defense. They can work with AMCOM," said Battle.
The FBI currently has 300 employees who are tenants at Redstone.
