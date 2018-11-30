First Alert: Warm, cloudy Friday ahead of approaching wet weather

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Crazy how a few days can change things! We started our Monday off on a cold note with lows dipping into the 20s; now at the end of the workweek, we are walking out the door to morning lows in the 50s - and that’s warmer than where afternoon highs were just a couple of days ago.
Isolated rain is also popping up on radar this morning, but it’s not enough rain to cause issues for your morning commute.
The rest of our Friday looks mild - highs climb above 70° with a good bit of cloud cover, and a few more scattered showers are possible. Not a washout, but still keep you First Alert Weather app handle to track any developing rain.
By later this evening into tomorrow morning, more organized showers and thunderstorms will overspread the region. A surface low develops and begins moving eastward through the Central Plains; this same low will lift a warm front west to east across central Alabama later tonight, being the catalyst leading to a wet start to our weekend. With a set up like this, everyone can bank on a good amount of rain through Saturday with a few embedded thunderstorms.
The chance any of these storms becomes severe is low, but it’s still something worth keeping an eye on as we head into the weekend.
Rain will continue Sunday and Monday, but we’ll dry out and significantly cool down by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.