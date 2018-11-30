Food for Thought 11/29

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
HIGH SCORES
Frutta Bowls (7056 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Mudear’s Kitchen (7628 Mobile Hwy.): 100
Scott Street Deli (412 Scott St.): 99
Chipotle Mexican Grill (2560 Berryhill Rd.): 99
G & S Donuts (5800 Woodmere Blvd.): 99
LOW SCORES
Subway (2537 Madison Ave.): 78
Priority Items: Sliced tomatoes on sandwich make table at improper temperature; Dishes not properly cleaned/sanitized; Chemical spray bottle too close to food
McDonald’s (9145 Eastchase Pkwy.): 82
Priority Items: Food safety training not completed; No cold water at kitchen hand sinks; Chemical bottles too close to food
