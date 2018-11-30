Former Dallas cop Amber Guyger indicted on murder charge

DALLAS (RNN) – A former Dallas police officer who fatally shot and killed an unarmed black man in his apartment has been indicted.
The Dallas Morning News said Amber Guyger, 30, was indicted on a murder charge Friday.
The Dallas County grand jury delivered the indictment Friday against the former officer after deliberating Monday and Wednesday, according to the Dallas Morning News.
She was arrested and charged in the Sept. 6 shooting of Botham Jean, a St. Lucia native.
Guyger said after finishing her shift and going home, she mistakenly entered Jean’s apartment on the September night. Jean lived one floor above Guyger.
Jean was watching football in his apartment a few blocks north of Dallas police headquarters in the Cedars, according to authorities.
The 26-year-old was buried in St. Lucia on Sept. 24, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Jean attended Harding University in Arkansas and was working in Dallas at PwC as an accountant.
