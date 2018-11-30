‘House Divided’ between mom, daughter at SEC Championship game

ATLANTA, GA. (WSFA) - We introduce you to Janet Reynolds and her 22-year old daughter, Ali. Janet roots for Bama while Ali cheers on the Bulldogs. It wasn’t always that way with Ali.
“Since fifth grade growing up," she explained. “I found a letter from my fifth grade class to myself in high school and I said ‘Roll Tide, Georgia sucks’.”
But times changed, Ali grew up and felt Georgia was the better school for her academically. She is doing a double-major in fashion merchandising and consumer journalism.
“Little did I know when I opened it [the fifth grade letter] my senior year after, I got accepted at UGA, and it’s extremely ironic," she said.
“Ali grew up being a huge Alabama fan. It’s been a big transition for her," said mom, Janet.
Mom and daughter attended last year’s national championship game when Alabama pulled it out in overtime. You can just imagine what the ride home was like between the two.
“She is not a gracious winner," Ali said with a laugh. “She will rub it in your face and stomp it down your throat.”
And so, both teams meet again, this time for the SEC title.
'"Ali will just have to bite her fingers during the game," Janet said.
In spite of Alabama winning it all last year, and regardless of what happens Saturday, the Reynolds say the bottom line is they’re making family memories, memories rooted in love.
“Oh I will love her," Ali added. And it must be love because even though Ali attended Georgia on a Hope scholarship, Janet is paying for some expenses not covered by the scholarship.
“But when she got accepted to Georgia, it was a no-brainer," she said.
Janet and Ali will soon forget about last year’s game and college expenses. They’ll cheer for their favorite team, together.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.