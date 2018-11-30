Mild, cloudy Friday with a few showers expected...

Crazy how a few days can change things! We started our Monday off on a cold note with lows dipping into the 20s; now at the end of the workweek, we are walking out the door to morning lows in the 50s - and that’s warmer than where afternoon highs were just a couple of days ago. Isolated rain is also popping up on radar this morning, but it’s not enough rain to cause issues for your morning commute.