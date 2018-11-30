Montgomery County opens maintenance shop for county, law enforcement vehicles

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held an open house and ribbon cutting Friday morning for the brand new Montgomery County Fleet Maintenance Shop.
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said having a facility solely dedicated to servicing county vehicles is not only convenient but allows the county ensure its vehicles are receiving high-quality maintenance work in a timely fashion so officers can do their jobs more safely and respond even more quickly to residents.
Cunningham said the facility cost about $1.6 million and the equipment, which he said is top quality, cost about $200,000 to $300.000.
Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean said the sheriff’s office costs the county “very little” money because of Cunningham’s stewardship of funds and leadership. He said the county put the process to open the facility on fast track because of how well the county’s law enforcement and because it will benefit surrounding counties.
Law enforcement across the region will be able to send their vehicles to the shop to receive services.
The county is partnering with the Montgomery Job Corps to offer the available services. Cunningham said the hope is that the job corps interns who are doing the work will gain the real-world experience they need to get into the work force full time.
