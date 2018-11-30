Montgomery woman charged with child abuse

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested in connection with a child abuse investigation.
According to Captain Regina Duckett, the Montgomery Police Department was notified by the Department of Human Resources in reference to possible child abuse. Investigators determined Earletha Poole, 34, caused serious physical injury to a juvenile relative.
Poole was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated child abuse. She is being held on a $30,000 bond.
