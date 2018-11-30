Payless shoes fools fashion snobs, sells discount shoes at luxury prices

(CNN) – Payless ShoeSource, the “you could pay more, but why” store, finally found a good reason to pay more – punking social media influencers.
The retailer set a up a fake luxury shoe store in Los Angeles called “Palessi” and loaded it with their discount footwear, but at ridiculously high prices.
They then invited prominent social media fashionistas, who waxed poetic about the "sophisticated footwear" made with "high quality materials.”
Then, some of them plunked down $200, $400, even $600 for shoes normally priced between $20 and $40
Eventually, Payless let them in on the joke, refunded their money and even let them keep the shoes.
The company plans on using the footage for a series of upcoming ads.
