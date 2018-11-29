‘Peeping Prancer’ knocks on southern IL man’s door

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man says he woke up to find a deer “knocking” at his door.
In the nearly six-minute-long video, the deer is seen standing at the door and then “knocks” with his antlers before running away.
Was he playing tricks or checking on things for Santa?
Jason Powell saud that he thinks the deer mistook his reflection in the window of his back door as another deer.
He said he was in shock to find him at the back door and he’s seen other deer and animals in his backyard but none have never tried to get inside.
Powell said that the incident has given him some bragging rights among his friends.
“I just kind of laughed at my buddies, I said you guys spend thousands of dollars and tons of hours for hunting and sitting out in these trees and you don’t get any deer,” he said. “And I’m sitting at home and they are trying to come in the back door. Maybe those other deer passing through that area, maybe he was trying to claim his territory.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.