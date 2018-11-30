Pike Road HS principal named Principal of the Year

While Sikes is the first principal Pike Road School’s fairly new high school, he has been an administrator for 19 years and a principal for 17 of those years. He got his first administration job at Sidney Lanier High School and held multiple principal jobs during his time in Montgomery Public Schools. During his time as principal of Robert E. Lee High School, the adequate yearly progress goals increased from 14% to 100%. The school also started an automotive technician program and an IT academy and was recognized by the state for its improvements in special education.