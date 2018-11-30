12’s Day of Giving coming up on Friday, Dec.7

Skip to content
The 2018 12′s Day of Giving is coming up on Dec. 7.
Montgomery to celebrate Rosa Parks Day on Saturday
Samantha Day
November 29
Mark your calendar for 12’s Day of Giving on Dec. 7
Parades, tree lightings help River Region celebrate Christmas
WSFA Staff
Candyland returns to Andalusia
The 5th annual Candyland opens this Friday on the courthouse square.
Bryan Henry
