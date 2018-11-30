Tipster to get $1,000 for helping identify Brundidge murderer

BRUNDIDGE, AL (WSFA) - Someone will receive $1,000 for information they provided leading to the identification of suspects in the May 2017 death of Xavier Hykeem Thomas.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said the reward will be provided to those who came forward with a tip that helped identify those involved.
On Nov. 15, Jacory Townsend was found guilty in a Pike County court of murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Thomas, 22, was shot to death on May 30, 2017, at the Brundidge Retirement Center on Walding Circle.
