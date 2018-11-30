19-year-old charged for Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after Montgomery police say he robbed several people at gunpoint.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Darnell Morris is charged with three counts of robbery first-degree.
Duckett says Morris was identified during an investigation where three victims were robbed at gunpoint. The robberies happened in the 2200 block of East South Boulevard, the 5600 block of Eagle Circle and the 3500 block of Gaslight Curve.
All three victims told police they were robbed of personal property. The victims had arranged to meet Morris to sell electronic devices advertised for sale online, Duckett said.
Morris was taken into custody Thursday by MPD Special Operations. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $90,000 bond.
The Montgomery Police Department has three different Safe Zone locations available for those wanting to sell or purchase goods. Those areas are the Montgomery Police Department parking lot, located at 320 North Ripley Street, and DPS South Central Precinct parking lot, located at 2190 East South Boulevard.
