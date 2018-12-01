Alabama AG appoints new law enforcement coordinator

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the appointment of the state’s new law enforcement coordinator.
Marshall appointed City of Demopolis Public Safety Director Chief Tommie Reese Sr. Reese, a native of Demopolis, has served in law enforcement in the state of Alabama since 1985.
“I am pleased that Chief Tommie Reese will serve as my new liaison with Alabama’s law enforcement community,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Chief Reese brings over 30 years of varied law enforcement experience from the State to the local level and is well known and respected by his peers. In particular, he has served the people of Demopolis and Marengo County with distinction and I look forward to his leadership on my team come January.”
Reese’s duties will include working with law enforcement agencies across the state on a variety of tasks. Those tasks include developing training programs and facilitating cooperation between the attorney general’s office and law enforcement statewide.
“I am truly honored by the opportunity to work with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office under Attorney General Steve Marshall as his Law Enforcement Coordinator,” said Reese. “It is going to be a privilege to continue my professional career by serving the men and women of law enforcement and the citizens of the State of Alabama in this position. I look forward to continuing the good work of those who served before me, while making Alabama an even better place for its citizens.”
Reese will begin his work in Marshall’s office in January.
