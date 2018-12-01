Auburn increases max court fines

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn City Council recently approved an amendment to increase maximum fines related to the municipal court.
“The League of Municipalities which is in charge of all the municipalities across the state had sent out a memorandum indicating that they suggested that municipalities checked their local statutes to make sure that they were in line with the state statutes," said Municipal Judge Jim McLaughlin. "So, we did that and decided that this will be a good time to update that.”
McLaughlin said this increase in maximum fines is more than likely going to affect repeat offenders.
“We try and stop people from stealing from our local merchants already. If we can’t do that with some corrective action, like some counseling programs, or the $500 fine, we typically do that with incarceration. If that doesn’t work then maybe, this possibly, this higher fine might to do that," said McLaughlin. "I’m not sure if that’s going to work or not but we will have that available at our disposal in the future if we need to try that.”
The state of Alabama increased its maximum fine - specifically for criminal mischief, theft of property and receiving stolen property - to $1000.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.