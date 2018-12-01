Fever Country teams hit gridiron in AHSAA semifinals

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The high school football season is coming to a close and on Friday night, several teams hit the field looking to advance to the state championship game next week.
Many of those teams looking to advance were Fever Country teams. Here’s how Fever Country teams who hit the field Friday fared (all scores final):
Other scores:
- 34 Flomaton vs. Providence Christian 33
- 8 Fyffe vs. Aliceville 49
- 17 Mortimer J. vs. Central-Clay County 20
The state championship games will be played next week in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
