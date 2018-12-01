First Alert: Tornado Watch for far south Alabama

By Lee Southwick and Josh Johnson | December 1, 2018 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 12:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Several clusters of rain and storms are affecting Alabama at midday. The heaviest rain is over east Alabama. A cluster of storms moving onshore the Florida panhandle, that will bring some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder to south Alabama through early afternoon.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Escambia, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Coffee, Henry and Houston counties until 6pm.

Wind shear and instability are beginning to increase. And, there is a window where we could see enough lift to produce scattered storms. If these storms fire, they’ll carry a low risk of a tornado or some wind damage. This window lasts through the afternoon and the low risk includes all of our area.

Future Afternoon Radar
Also, new data suggest a severe weather risk could linger into the overnight hours, although unidirectional wind fields should keep the risk low. You need multiple, reliable sources of weather warnings, just in case.

Future Radar Overnight
We’ll be drier with only a few isolated showers Sunday. A bit more rain returns Monday, but behind that, we dry out and significantly cool down. Wednesday and Thursday will be nearly 20 degrees colder than Monday!

Exclusive 7 Day Forecast
