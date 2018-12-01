French protesters clash with police in Paris; 63 arrested

Riot police officers watch demonstrators wearing yellow jackets gathering at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees avenue during a demonstration Saturday, Dec.1, 2018 in Paris. French authorities have deployed thousands of police on Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue to try to contain protests by people angry over rising taxes and Emmanuel Macron's presidency. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) (AP)