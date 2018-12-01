A groundbreaking beauty pageant for those with albinism

Albino girl Shirlyne 7, looks up at her aunt, left, and asks her to paint her nails as she waits for the start of the Mr. & Miss Albinism East Africa contest, organized by the Albinism Society of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The event aims to promote social inclusion and raise the self-esteem of albinos, who frequently face discrimination and stigma. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (AP)