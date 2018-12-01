Hayneville teenager dies in single-vehicle crash

By WSFA Staff | November 30, 2018 at 9:18 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 9:18 PM

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Friday claimed the life of a teenager, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the 16-year-old Hayneville resident was killed when the 2005 Ford Escape left the road and struck a tree. According to ALEA, the teen was not wearing a seat belt.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, but was transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment of injuries, ALEA said.

The crash happened on Lowndes County 2 near the city of Mosses.

