Hayneville teenager dies in single-vehicle crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Friday claimed the life of a teenager, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said the 16-year-old Hayneville resident was killed when the 2005 Ford Escape left the road and struck a tree. According to ALEA, the teen was not wearing a seat belt.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, but was transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment of injuries, ALEA said.
The crash happened on Lowndes County 2 near the city of Mosses.
