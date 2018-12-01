Life expectancy in U.S. down

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Life expectancy in the United States is down and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s largely in part to the increase in drug overdoses and suicides.
Now, the average life expectancy for Americans is 78.6.
In 2017, there were more than 70,000 drug overdoses in the U.S. - that’s a 10 percent increase from the year before.
The CDC’s director, Robert Redfield, released the following statement:
“These sobering statistics are a wake-up call that we are losing too many Americans, too early and too often, to conditions that are preventable.”
Also this week, a new study released by Consumer Protect ranked Alabama as fourth in the nation for the most opioid sales per capita.
“I think it’s reflective of that fact that this problem is nationwide in scope, and that it’s impacting communities all across our country," said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Despite that fact, Marshall said that Alabama has made some progress over the past year.
“That data really came from during the period in which we began working on our plan, but the good thing is that we’ve seen some positive signs. For example, we’ve had opioid prescriptions be reduced over a five-year period by over 23 percent, and so we know we’ve seen changes in prescribing patters and I think that our data going forward will reflect that progress," said Marshall.
On top of that, Alabama’s legislature has invested more than $1 million to update the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, making it mandatory for anyone who prescribes opioids to use the database before writing a prescription. Anyone who doesn’t comply with PDMP could lose their license.
