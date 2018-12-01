Prattville home leaves no doubt owners cheer for Bama in SEC Championship

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Walk into a home on Teri Lane in Prattville and you will know right away who the homeowners have been cheering on for decades.
“Is this your lucky hat?" we asked on a recent visit. “It’s my lucky hat," said Sheila Tatum, sporting a crimson and white Houndstooth.
One hallway seems to have it all; prints, photos and quotes from Bear Bryant.
“Just the words to it. If you believe in yourself," said Tatum as she read part of the Bear’s quote from long ago.
Wood-carved elephants on a table in the living room. Welcome to the home of the Crimson Tide, courtesy of Sheila and Jerry Tatum.
“We all just became Alabama fans," she said. “When I first got interested in football back in high school and started following football, I fell in love with Alabama," Jerry added.
And there is so much more; the guest bedroom is decked out.
“I have purged so much. If they could have seen it years ago, they would be shocked," Sheila admitted.
And there is a picture that always becomes a talker with visitors. One might think Alabama’s Million Dollar Band spelled out Sheila and Jerry’s name one Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny. In truth, it was computer-generated, a gift from Sheila to Jerry.
“It is funny," Jerry said.
For the moment though, their most prized possessions? Tickets to the SEC Championship game Saturday in Atlanta.
Sheila and Jerry Tatum say they’ve lost count the number of Alabama games they’ve attended over the years, but they know one thing; they’re not getting tired of the winning. They’re just glad to be part of this historic run of championships.
“It’s been unbelievable," Jerry explained.
If Bama wins and goes all the way to capture another national title, there’s a good chance the Tatums will add more Crimson Tide memorabilia to their home, that is if they can find room.
