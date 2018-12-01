Rosa Parks Day celebrations in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Dec. 1 is officially Rosa Parks Day in Alabama, and the city of Montgomery celebrated with a series of events to commemorate the civil rights icon.
“We have put together a selection of spoken word and original song to commemorate her as the mother of our movement and to honor her," said Troy University student Jermaine van Buren.
From a unity breakfast to spoken word, there were events all across the city on Saturday.
“It was important for me to participate in today’s events because of her and what she did. That simple act of refraining from standing on that bus," said van Buren.
“This is the first Rosa Parks Day since the Alabama legislature designated it as such, so we are excited to commemorate this day that Ms. Parks was arrested back on Dec. 1, 1955,” said Felicia Bell, director of the Rosa Parks Museum.
The bill to declare Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day in Alabama passed unanimously both in the House and Senate, and from there Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law.
“I think it’s important that we remember Ms. Parks courage I think it’s something we can learn from her. Everybody can take away that she was an ordinary person who did something extraordinary," said Bell.
Even though the bill was signed into law, Rosa Parks Day is not an official state holiday. However, the new law does state that cities and counties can make it a holiday if they wish.
Rosa Parks Day is now the first state observance day to honor a woman.
