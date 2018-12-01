RVers and fans pour into Atlanta on eve of SEC championship game!

ATLANTA, GA. (WSFA) - The parking lot not from the Mercedes Benz Stadium filled up rather quickly Friday morning, one behemoth RV after another made its way in to claim a spot. Team flags waved in the air, tents got set up..they’re ready to roll as Alabama takes on Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
David Adams of Mobile, Alabama, pulled in late Thursday night.
“Oh we just try to relax..try to go to places in Atlanta, stuff like that...just enjoy the moment," said Adams.
Jackie McNutt of Gadsden spent much of the morning showing off a Bama helmet signed by star players from a different era.
“This one right here was signed by the people on the ’73 national championship team. Like I said, we’re season ticket holders. Where the Tide rolls, we go," said McNutt.
There were, of course, plenty of Georgia fans around. Fans on both sides will coexist for the next 24 hours with the hope one team pulls an upset, while the other is counting on a win to reach the next level.
Alabama will take the field Saturday with a perfect regular season record against Georgia’s near-perfect record with one loss.
