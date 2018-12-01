State representatives react to death of former President George H.W. Bush

State representatives react to death of former President George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at 94.
By WSFA Staff | December 1, 2018 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 10:36 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Reactions are pouring in after former President George H.W. Bush died Friday night at the age of 94.

Saturday, several representatives from the state of Alabama released statements in the wake of his passing.

The Alabama Republican Party released the following statement:

"The Alabama Republican Party extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of President George H.W. Bush. Our nation not only mourns a great president, but a great man. As a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he spent a lifetime proudly caring and supporting those he loved the most.”
Alabama Republican Party

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement Saturday morning:

“President George H.W. Bush was a true statesman and patriot who served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later as Congressman, Ambassador, CIA Director, Vice President and President. The honor he showed our people will live on long after today. He was a leader for us all, and his presence will be truly missed. I pray for the Bush Family as they mourn the death of their father, grandfather, great-grandfather and our 41st President.”
Gov. Kay Ivey

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) said:

“President George H.W. Bush was a true American statesman and hero.  He dedicated his life to serving the country he loved for more than 70 years.  From a young Naval aviator shot down in WWII to Commander-in-Chief, President Bush led our nation with integrity, honor, and measure.  Annette and I join all Americans in mourning his passing.  His legacy of humility and devotion will never be forgotten.”
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL)

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said:

“I was deeply saddened this morning by the news of President George H.W. Bush’s passing. President Bush served the United States of America throughout his life with honor and dignity, both at war and here at home, as a Navy pilot, a diplomat, and a statesman. He made the most of his 94 years of life and he set an example we should all strive to follow, especially his unwavering dedication to his family and to our country. Louise and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Bush family as they grieve the loss of their beloved patriarch.”
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL)

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) released the following statement:

“George H.W. Bush was an American hero and icon. Throughout his 94 years, he served our nation in so many ways, and he accomplished so much. Despite all of this, I think the life of George H.W. Bush is best summed up in a very simple phrase: he was a good man. May God be with the Bush family and a grateful nation as we mourn and remember a good man and an American hero.”
Representative Bradley Byrne (R-AL)

Ivey has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for 30 days for mourning.

Bush served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989-1993. His wife, and former first lady, Barbara Bush died in April at the age of 92.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.