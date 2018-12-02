Auburn dialed in for Music City Bowl

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers now know their bowl destination.
Auburn will face Big Ten opponent Purdue in the Music City Bowl Dec. 28.
The Auburn Tigers will look to bounce back from their Iron Bowl loss and will look to cap this season with a win against the Boilermakers. A win would give the Tigers eight wins to finish the season.
Purdue enters with a record of 6-6 and carries impressive wins over a ranked opponents Boston College, Iowa and Ohio State.
A win would give Auburn eight wins for the third straight season. They have won at least seven games five years straight.
The Tigers and Boilermakers will kick things from Nashville at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.
