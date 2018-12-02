Georgia Southern to take on Eastern Michigan in Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl has been set. The Georgia Southern Eagles will battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles in Cramton Bowl.
Georgia Southern represents the Sun Belt Conference and Eastern Michigan the Mid-American Conference.
The Eagles of Georgia Southern enter with a 9-3 record on the season, stumbling a bit after starting the season 7-1 with their only loss coming to No. 2 Clemson at the time. As of late, though, they’ve since righted things and enter on a two-game winning streak.
They have wins over Sun Belt powerhouse Arkansas State and the Sun Belt Conference Champion Appalachian State.
They average 31 points per game and are coached by Chad Lunsford.
The Eastern Michigan Eagles enter on a three-game winning streak led by head coach Chris Creighton.
Two of their three MAC Conference losses come by a combined 10 points. They lost by seven to MAC Championship game runner-up Buffalo, and lost by a field goal in a three-overtime duel to MAC Conference champion Northern Illinois.
The Eagles of Eastern Michigan carry in an impressive 20-19 win over Purdue who beat No. 6 Ohio State 49-20 back in October.
The Camellia Bowl is set for Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.
