Local woman remembers working with President George H. W. Bush

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- News of former President George Herbert Walker Bush’s death is sparking reactions from current and former politicians across the nation.
Claire Austin, who lives in Montgomery, worked on Bush’s campaign and inauguration.
“I first met them in ’84 when I worked on the campaign then, and then and worked on the presidential campaign. I did that in 1988 on Bush’s campaign and also did his re-election in 1992," said Austin.
Austin remembers her time spent with the former president fondly and said he will truly be missed.
“It just kind of hits you in your gut or in your stomach thinking that President Bush and Mrs. Bush are both gone. They were just people that I truly admired and honored, and like the first president and first lady I felt like I really really got to know and that I had a relationship with," said Austin.
Austin credits her success and career to the former president.
“80 percent of what I’ve done here really stemmed from my years in Washington D.C., and the relationships that I made there. There’s no question," said Austin. “I look back and when people come and talk to me today, because I started working for him when I was 25, and you know, there’s nowhere else in the country that I would have received that opportunity to have worked for somebody in an administration as young as I was.”
Austin hopes that Bush is remembered as a man of honor and dignity.
“They just were honest trustworthy people and they loved people and they cared about them. That was very important," she said.
Bush passed away late Friday night at the age of 94.
