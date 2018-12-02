MPD investigating death of juvenile after Saturday night incident

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department opened a death investigation Saturday night after a juvenile died at a local hospital.
According to police, officers and medics responded to the 900 block of West South Boulevard around 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. MPD said officers arrived on the scene and found the victim who sustained traumatic injuries.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital where police said she was pronounced dead.
At this time, police are unsure what led to the injuries.
They asking for help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.
