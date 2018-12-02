No.1 Alabama leads final College Football Playoff rankings

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The final College Football Playoff rankings have been released and it’s to no surprise that Alabama sits in the No. 1 spot.
Following behind are Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma at the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively.
The Crimson Tide locked up the No. 1 spot coming back from 14 down in Saturday’s SEC Championship game to the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs.
The Clemson Tigers secured an easy win over Pitt in the ACC Championship game to lock down the No. 2 spot.
Notre Dame - not belonging to a conference - was idle on championship Saturday, and being unbeaten like Alabama and Clemson, remained third.
The biggest controversy came over the No. 4 spot.
Georgia blowing a 14-point lead against the Crimson Tide certainly hurt them, but with Oklahoma’s win in the Big 12 Championship game over No. 14 Texas and Ohio State’s Big Ten Championship game win over No. 21 Northwestern made things a little more bleak for the Dawgs.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban made the case for Georgia after Saturday’s SEC Championship calling Georgia one of the four best teams in the country, but a 20-point loss to LSU in October and 14-point blown lead against the Crimson Tide put enough blemishes on their record.
The case then boiled down to whether Oklahoma or Ohio State should get in as the No. 4 team.
Oklahoma ranked No. 5 and Ohio State No. 6 in last week’s CFP rankings. Both won its conference championship game, and both only had one loss - Oklahoma by three points to Texas back in October and Ohio State by 29 to an unranked Purdue team also in October.
Ultimately, the committee concluded Oklahoma was more deserving of being the No. 4 team and thus the semifinals field was set.
No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 29 in the Capital One Orange Bowl. No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 3 Notre Dame in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Dec. 29.
