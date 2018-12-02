Troy sets course for 2018 Dollar General Bowl

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans now have a set course for their bowl destination. They are headed to Mobile for the 2018 Dollar General Bowl to take on Buffalo Dec. 22.
The Bulls of Buffalo hail from the Mid-American Conference and lost the MAC Championship Game to Northern Illinois.
They enter with a record of 10-3 and, just like Troy, lost only one conference game this season.
Troy enters with a 9-3 record looking to win at least 10 games for the third straight season. They’d won 13-straight conference games before losing their last game of the regular season against Appalachian State.
“This is a huge opportunity for us,” said Troy head coach Neal Brown. “We are excited to play in Mobile and the Dollar General Bowl. We had a great experience there at the end of the 2016 season and not only our players, but our fans, our alumni and everyone associated with Troy and Troy football.”
Troy is no stranger to the Dollar General Bowl. The Trojans played in the bowl in 2016 and pulled out a 28-23 win over Ohio.
It won’t be easy as the Bulls are raging, looking to wipe a 19-point blown lead in the MAC Conference championship from their mouth.
Troy and Buffalo will kick in the Dollar General Bowl at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
